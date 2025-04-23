NHL team might abandon radio broadcasts in largest U.S. media market: report
The New York Islanders play in the largest media market in North America. They have a loyal fan base on Long Island, have reached the postseason six of the last eight seasons, and have four Stanley Cup championship banners hanging from UBS Arena.
As of next year, they might be the only major men's pro sports team in New York City without an audio-only broadcast.
According To Arthur Staple of The Athletic, the Islanders let go of longtime radio voices Chris King and Greg Picker, and the team "may not have a radio broadcast going forward."
It's unclear whether King and Picker's contracts were simply not renewed for the 2025-26 season, or whether they were fired. More pertinently, it isn't clear whether the Isles will stream an audio feed of their games digitally in some capacity, as other NHL teams have done in recent years.
In either case, it's difficult to believe the cost to produce a radio broadcast and the size of the audience doesn't justify the salary of one or two broadcasters considering the size of the New York market.
Judging by the responses to Staple's post on Twitter/X on Wednesday, the Islanders might want to think about streaming an audio feed in some capacity.
"If this is true it is incomprehensibly embarrassing," New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose wrote on Twitter/X. "Radio is not a disposable commodity no matter how much things have changed in the industry. Fans need to have access to live play by play when they can’t see the game; even if it’s on an app, via the internet. Shame on them."
"I was proud to have worked and engineered and produced some of those islanders games in my time at hofstra," wrote Dylan Sandas on Twitter/X. "Not a lot but a few. You cannot find two nicer and more professional people than Chris and Greg. That was a tremendous broadcast we put out and it trained me to be able to do LI Nets games for TV. Very sad."
