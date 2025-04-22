Longtime Yankees voice John Sterling finds new radio job
John Sterling has a new job.
The longtime New York Yankees play-by-play voice, who retired from the broadcast booth (for the second time) after the 2024 World Series, will host a sports talk show from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday on 770-AM (WABC in New York) according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
Sterling retired in April 2024 with festivities at Yankee Stadium to celebrate his 64-year career. He called 5,631 Yankees games, including a streak of 5,060 straight contests over 30 years that ended in July 4, 2019, when he missed a series due to an illness.
Surprisingly, Sterling returned to the booth in October for the Yankees' playoff run, which culminated with a five-game World Series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
RELATED: MLB Power Rankings, From Best to Worst
Sterling, who turns 87 in July, has a long background in radio. He called Yankees games on the radio for 36 years following stints with Atlanta’s TBS and WSB Radio, where he called Hawks basketball (1981-89) and Braves baseball games (1982-87). Sterling also called New Jersey Nets (1975-80) and New York Islanders (1975-78) games.
Sterling told The New York Times in a 2011 interview that his early successes in radio had nothing to do with sports: his own morning rock ’n’ roll show in Providence, R.I., and then a general radio talk show in Baltimore. His first full-time sports-talk radio gig in New York was in 1972 on WMCA.
