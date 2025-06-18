NFL star CB Jaire Alexander joins former college teammate Lamar Jackson on Ravens
By Matt Reed
The Baltimore Ravens have added a new star to their secondary after reuniting a former Green Bay Packers cornerback with his college teammate and current NFL phenom Lamar Jackson.
RELATED: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
After leaving the Packers following a seven-year tenure at Lambeau Field, Alexander is joining the Baltimore Ravens to give the AFC contender another major piece that can help them compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Alexander hasn't had the best luck in recent seasons staying on the field consistently while battling injuries, but when healthy he's surely one of more talented corners playing in the NFL.
It's also a great opportunity for Alexander to play alongside his former Louisville teammate and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Both players were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft before going on to have successful pro careers.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: What position will Rafael Devers play with Giants? Traded ex-Red Sox star expresses rare openness
NBA: Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect could fall in draft after growing worries from NBA teams
WNBA: Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
SPORTS MEDIA: Stephen A. Smith drops NBA city that players don't consider 'safest environment''
VIRAL: Soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo sent special gift to president Donald Trump