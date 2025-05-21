NFL reportedly rejects Detroit Lions' Wild Card seeding proposal
By Matt Reed
The NFL had a lot of pressing issues on the table at this week's league meetings in Minnesota, and while the Tush Push being banned will certainly draw the most headlines the Detroit Lions won't be happy with another outcome either.
RELATED: NFL expected to outlaw Tush Push despite Philadelphia Eagles' success
The Lions submitted a proposal that would allow Wild Card teams to be seeded ahead of division winners in the NFL Playoffs, however, the NFC North team didn't have the support from the rest of the league.
This situation came from last season's regular season, where the Minnesota Vikings had a 13-win season but still ended up with the fifth seed in the playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Rams, who had an inferior record.
As the NFL continues to evolve and eventually move towards an 18-game regular season, they may also want to address the format, especially given the fact that seven seeds have struggled so bad in the postseason.
