NFL expected to outlaw Tush Push despite Philadelphia Eagles' success
By Matt Reed
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles can at least say they were dominant running one of the most unstoppable plays in NFL history, but that won't give the team much solace when they're banned from running the Tush Push in 2025 and beyond.
Despite significant back and forth in recent months, The Athletic is reporting that the league finally has the support to ban the Tush Push from NFL games starting in 2025, which would effectively change short-yardage situations for the Eagles and other teams.
The interesting part of Dianna Russini's reporting is that the league's competition and players' health and safety committees led the charge in banning the Tush Push despite very little evidence pointing to the play being unsafe.
Many still believe that the motivation behind banning the Tush Push simply comes from teams being jealous of the Eagles' success, but no matter the case Philadelphia and others around the league will be forced to adjust coming into the new season.
