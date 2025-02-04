NFL officials are 'insulted' by the idea they collude with one team
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add a fourth Super Bowl victory in the past seven years when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for Super Bowl 59.
A victory would give the Chiefs their third straight victory in the big game, and some fans are getting Chiefs fatigue.
The fatigue of the Chiefs has also grown into a larger portion of the NFL fanbase, who are starting to believe that NFL officials are calling games in favor of the Chiefs.
The league has seen some of your complaints, and the NFL Referees Association has had enough of the conspiracy theories.
NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a statement on the collusion theories among fans.
In his statement, Green stated that it is ludicrous to believe that 138 officials would all be in on colluding with the Chiefs.
“It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”
Do we believe NFL officiating crews help the Chiefs win? No. Are there painfully bad calls that happen in significant moments? Yes.
However, that happens in nearly every game around the league. Human error is always going to be an issue with officiating; that's natural.
But, it is always painful to see a missed call in such big games, like the AFC Championship, when it appeared the Buffalo Bills were not rewarded a significant first down.
The theory of officials colluding with teams goes back further than the Chiefs. Tom Brady and the New England Patriots also dealt with it.
Fans only like greatness when it is their team that's being great. For now, you better get used to watching Patrick Mahomes deal in big games.
