Eagles' Super Bowl loss two years ago biggest motivator for Jalen Hurts
By Max Weisman
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is still feeling the pain from the loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 two years ago. Hurts had an incredible performance in the Eagles' 38-35 loss, throwing for 374 yards and scoring four total touchdowns.
The only positive that came from the loss? Hurts says it lit a fire under him, motivating him to get back to the Super Bowl and finish the job. Now he has the chance to do just that against the team that beat him two seasons ago.
"It's had a great driving force," Hurts said. "It lit a flame, lit a fire in me, and to have this opportunity again is exactly what you work for."
The fire may have taken a year to ignite, as Philadelphia collapsed down the stretch of the 2023 season. However, this year the flames were burning bright, throwing for less yards than he had the past couple of seasons, but protecting the ball much better than he had been.
Philadelphia went 14-3 this season, and in the playoffs, Hurts has played his best football. He's accounted for seven touchdowns and no turnovers in the Eagles' three wins, including four in Philadelphia's 55-23 NFC Championship blowout win over the Washington Commanders.
The Eagles have a not so secret weapon that they didn't have when they lost to the Chiefs two years ago: Saquon Barkley. Phildelphia signed Barkley away from their division rival New York Giants this past offseason and rushed for over 2,000 yards and 13 touchdowns. If the Eagles two stars, Hurts and Barkley, play well in the Super Bowl Philadelphia will have a good chance to avenge their loss.
