NFL insider reveals tough reality facing Minnesota Vikings, quarterback J.J. McCarthy
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season will be pivotal for the Minnesota Vikings after the team opted to let Sam Darnold leave, which paved the way for the franchise's young quarterback J.J. McCarthy to lead the NFC North outfit.
After missing his rookie season with an ACL injury and Darnold helping guide the Vikings to the playoffs, it was a gamble by Minnesota to not keep the veteran NFL signal caller, who moved on to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
Now, The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini and Colin Cowherd have speculated that things aren't exactly going according to plan with the Vikings as they look to get back to the postseason in 2025.
"Do I think J.J. McCarthy is wowing everyone at training camp? No, I don't," Russini said on Cowherd's radio show. "I think he's fine."
In a competitive NFC North that featured two other playoff teams last season, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will be holding their breath that they made the right quarterback decision after Darnold and Daniel Jones moved on to new teams this offseason.
