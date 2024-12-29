NFL head coaches on the hot seat after Week 17
By Tyler Reed
The worst news coming out of this week is that there is just one more week of regular season football left in the NFL. Yes, it is a sad time, but an even more miserable time for some head coaches around the league.
Every season, the league sees multiple head coaching gigs available, with few already open. So, who's next?
Here are the coaches on the hot seat after Week 17.
Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up the win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, but it might be too little, too late for head coach Antonio Pierce. The Raiders are 4-12 and have so many issues that one offseason won't solve them. Will a new head coach be the first plan of attack for ownership?
Doug Pederson
Doug Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars also picked up a Week 17 win over the Tennessee Titans, but that won't be enough to save his job. The Jaguars may need a reset if they have any hopes of finding more success during the Trevor Lawrence era.
Brian Daboll
Brian Daboll is another coach who made a statement win in Week 17. However, the win made his team 3-13 on the season, which is why he is on the list in the first place. A cleaning of the house is in order for the New York Giants, and Daboll will be one of the first to go.
Zac Taylor
Another Week 17 winning coach makes the hot seat. However, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor better thank his players for his royal screw-up to not bleed out the clock and win their game against the Denver Broncos in regulation.
Missing the postseason might be the final straw for the Taylor era in Cincinnati. An era that seemed like it would last a lot longer than this just a few years ago.
Mike McCarthy
Mike McCarthy doesn't have a contract going into the 2025 season. So, his so-called firing may just be more of a we don't want you back scenario for the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. McCarthy's future may not be decided until the new year.
