Contrary to popular belief, the Tush Push isn't a dangerous play after all
By Matt Reed
The Green Bay Packers came out as the mystery team that wants the NFL to ban the league's most controversial play, and after that news came out it sparked a larger conversation amongst the league's community as they get closer to deciding on the future of it.
While it remains to be seen what will happen with the Tush Push heading into the 2025 season, it's pretty evident that the league has no basis to actually ban the play if they simply use logic.
The NFL itself announced that based on internal data that the Tush Push resulted in a grand total of zero injuries during the 2024 season, despite that being one of the leading arguments as to why the league needs to get rid of it.
The Philadelphia Eagles have obviously become well known for utilizing the play with Jalen Hurts and the team's fantastic offensive line leading the way, however, they certainly weren't the only team having success with it.
Yes, Philly has had the most consistent success with its use of the play over recent seasons, there's nothing stopping other teams from running it. It's also highly unfair for the league to outlaw a play simply because one franchise is good at it.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni brought up that point recently when he was asked about how he thinks the Tush Push is impacting the NFL.
As of now, the Packers and Atlanta Falcons have been the most outspoken teams publicly about pushing to ban the play, but ultimately a vote will have to take place amongst the competition committee in order to decide its fate in one direction or the other.
