NFL Draft rumors: Browns, Giants fielding trade calls for their top 5 picks
With the NFL Draft just two days away, things have been incredibly quiet on the trade front. Since the start of the modern era (1967), there hasn't been a Draft that featured no first round picks being swapped prior to the draft, but that's where things currently sit.
However, that could be about to change. According to ESPN, the Browns and Giants have been getting calls about trading the number two and number three overall pick, and have been receptive to receiving offers on those spots.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers pursuit won't impact Steelers' 2025 NFL Draft plans, Mike Tomlin says
In a Draft year with a lackluster quarterback class, and some questions about the viability of two-way superstar Travis Hunter in the NFL, it makes sense that both the Giants and Browns would be open to trading back.
Cleveland has big needs at wide receiver and quarterback, but the opportunity to get more draft capital and still find solid pass catchers later in lieu of the generational talent who might not work both ways in the pros would be awfully tempting.
So too would the offer of moving back for more picks instead of taking Abdul Carter for the Giants. New York's defense needs help, but if you can get multiple picks back, losing out on Carter is also a tempting sacrifice to make. While Carter is incredible, this is a very deep draft for edge rushers and defensive linemen, and you can get an excellent player later on.
Part of the reason for the lack of pre-Draft trades is likely the general uncertainty about how this draft will progress. While there is a plethora of talent available, much of it either falls at positions where there is a plethora of talent available (just look at the plethora of defensive line options in this draft), positions that aren't typically drafted this high (like Ashton Jeanty or tight end Tyler Warren), or come with question marks (like offensive lineman Will Campbell).
And with teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots having big needs at a variety of positions, it's unclear who's taking who where and when. That kind of uncertainty makes teams play it safe, to get a better idea of how the board will shape up, and could lead to a flurry of trades on Thursday night as teams pull the trigger to jump up to grab players who they weren't sure would be available, or move back when a player they thought would be there would be gone.
Ultimately, the Giants and Browns contemplating moving back could be the spark that kicks off the powder keg of activity ahead of Thursday.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog