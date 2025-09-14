NFL Coverage Map, Week 2: What game is on in your area on Sunday?
By Josh Sanchez
Week 2 of the 2025-26 NFL regular season got underway on Thursday, September 11, with the Green Bay Packers showing they are one of the early front-runners to win it all with a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders.
The action really kicks into full swing on Sunday afternoon, with a full slate of games across the country.
The early afternoon schedule will split games between CBS and FOX, but the entire country will be watching the late-afternoon game on FOX together when the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.
Of course, unless you have NFL Sunday Ticket, you are stuck watching whatever game is airing in your local market during the Sunday afternoon and evening time slots.
For displaced fans, that can be an issue, but luckily you can plan ahead.
Which game will be airing in your local market and how can you tune in to see your favorite team take the field?
A full breakdown of the Week 2 NFL local coverage can be seen below, via 506 Sports.
NFL Week 2 Coverage Maps
CBS single game
FOX early game
The late afternoon game on FOX between the Eagles and Chiefs will be nationally televised, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call.
NFL: Week 2 TV schedule for Sunday’s NFL games
