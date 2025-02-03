NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reveals idea for flag football league
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has made it to the most important week on their calendar: Super Bowl week. Super Bowl 59 will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Before Sunday, you will have heard every detail about every player on both teams, as media outlets crave Super Bowl discussions.
On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took time to speak with the media about the big game. During that time, Goodell mentioned the league is looking into creating a flag football league.
Goodell said the idea would be for men and women. The expansion of the game of football has grown so much in the last few years.
Flag football has already become more popular than it was five years ago, and other leagues like the United Football League give fans their football craving when the NFL season is over.
Football has become the most popular sport in the United States by a wide margin. The NFL is even getting closer to adding an 18th regular season game to their schedule.
The machine isn't slowing down anytime soon. There's been debate on what the ratings will be for a Super Bowl matchup between two teams that just met two seasons ago; however, make no mistake, fans are watching no matter who is in the game.
But maybe a little way down the road, when a future NFL season has come to a close, fans will be able to turn their attention to professional flag football.
Don't get any ideas, you couch-potato high school team captains. You still won't be able to throw that football over those mountains like you used to.
