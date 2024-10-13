Rodger Goodell hints at unlikely location for future Super Bowl
By Max Weisman
A Super Bowl in London? It's not out of the question, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Speaking at a fan forum in London on Saturday, Goodell was asked if the league would ever consider playing the Super Bowl at an international site.
“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city. That was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises,” he said. “But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”
In the past, Goodell has shot down this idea, but the sentiment seems to be changing. At the same fan forum, Goodell also outlined a plan that includes 16 international games per season if the schedule expands to 18 games.
Currently, the NFL plays three games per season in London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing in two of them. The NFL has also played international games in Mexico City, though not since 2022 due to renovations to Estadio Azteca, in Germany and this season the NFL debuted in São Paulo, Brazil. Goodell told fans he expects Ireland to be a future site for an international game. Ireland has hosted nine College Football games in the past, with plans for at least two more.
Goodell added that following the success of the game in Brazil, he expects Rio de Janeiro to also be a likely future host for international games, and that the Jaguars are considering adding more London games to their schedule when their stadium begins renovation.
We already know where the next three Super Bowls will be, this season will be in New Orleans, next year in Santa Clara and the following season in Los Angeles. As international NFL games seem to be growing, we may soon be watching a Super Bowl kick-off in London.