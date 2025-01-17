Neymar claims "fights started" with Mbappe after Messi joined PSG
By Matt Reed
The biggest trio in Paris Saint-Germain history didn't live up to the hype on the pitch, but as one of them has started talking about them recently the drama has at least created massive buzz.
Neymar's been on an impressive tour as of late, talking about a wide variety of topics despite not having played meaningful minutes for his club Al-Hilal in months. The Brazilian was recently speaking with fellow Brazil legend Romario when he discussed what went wrong at PSG.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both joined PSG in 2017, and for awhile it seemed like the dynamic duo would truly capture every title with the French club. However, despite having tons of league success PSG couldn't get over that final hurdle in European competition.
That prompted the club to make an unprecedented move in 2021 when Lionel Messi became available due to Barcelona's financial struggles. The move for the eventual World Cup winner obviously seemed great in the moment, but Neymar says it created a difficult dynamic within the squad, including involving his relationship with Mbappe.
“When Leo arrived, he became a little jealous," Neymar told Romario. "He didn’t want to share me with anyone! [laughs] That’s how the fights started, the change in behavior."
Messi and Neymar had a close relationship of their own between their triumphs together at Barcelona and sharing many battles as opposition during South American play when they represent Argentina and Brazil, respectively.
