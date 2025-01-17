Lionel Messi's bodyguard has a wild workout routine (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Lionel Messi is one of the most recognizable and famous athletes in sports history, so it only makes sense that he would have someone protecting him. That even includes on the field during matches.
Yassine Chueko became Messi's personal bodyguard when he came to Major League Soccer in 2023, and the former Navy SEAL has become part of the spotlight at times during matches when he's helping to remove pitch invaders that want to meet Messi or take photos with him.
However, Chueko recently garnered more attention when his ridiculous workout routine was posted on social media. Most people already knew he was in extremely good shape, but the clip only makes him appear more impressive and quite frankly, a bit insane.
Chueko is also a former MMA fighter and his workout regiment certainly shows that he'll go to incredible lengths to keep himself in great shape to look after the best soccer player of all time.
Sometimes that even includes taking a massive tire to the chest while completing his abs workout, so if you were planning on trying to get close to Messi any time soon it's probably best you don't even think about it.
