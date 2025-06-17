New York sports radio host blasts 'massive bust' Anthony Volpe after Yankees' issues
By Matt Reed
The New York Yankees have always been an MLB franchise that's been about boasting star players and winning big games, but one of the team's highly-touted prospects that made the jump to the major leagues has received a lot of criticism lately about his contributions.
RELATED: MLB releases incredible hats, jerseys for 2025 MLB All-Star Game
Anthony Volpe was tabbed as one of the best prospects in baseball before being called up to the Yankees in 2023, however, despite the team's success the shortstop hasn't been able to post the numbers that fans would be impressed by.
That includes WFAN New York radio host Sal Licata, who bashed Volpe for being a "major bust" since being called up. "Volpe has been a bust...," Licata said on the airwaves. "I don’t know why everyone is afraid to say it."
Volpe is only batting .241 this season with 61 hits and knocking in 39 RBI, but New York has certainly been looking for more production on the offensive side.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz break silence on shocking Rafael Devers trade
NBA: Lakers star says LeBron James could extend legendary NBA career 'another 5, 10 years'
CBB: NCAA will be adding NBA coaching rule to college basketball starting in 2025
NFL: Panthers star running back has Super Bowl aspirations despite five-win 2024 season
VIRAL: Joey Chestnut reveals massive return to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest