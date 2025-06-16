MLB releases incredible hats, jerseys for 2025 All-Star Game
By Matt Reed
Major League Baseball has been looking for ways to make its All-Star Game exciting once again, which has proven to be more difficult than expected, however, after caught a glimpse of this year's jerseys for the American League and National League it's at least a positive start.
RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers make stunning Shohei Ohtani announcement
While it was announced that players will have the chance to wear their respective team's home or away jerseys during the actual All-Star Game, the league's Home Run Derby jerseys and hats are proving to be very popular with fans so far.
The jerseys feature a bold font for both leagues, while the NL derby participants will have a lighter shade of blue and the AL will don a navy blue look.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Panthers inch closer, magical putt, Clark's heroic return, and more
GOLF: J.J. Spaun wins 2025 U.S. Open after clutch final hole performance
MLB: Former Red Sox executive calls Rafael Devers trade 'organizational malpractice'
NFL: Tyreek Hill calls out Olympian Noah Lyles after winning 100-meter track race
NBA: Grizzlies star Desmond Bane traded to Magic in massive NBA deal featuring four picks