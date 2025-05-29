New York Mets fan cleverly asks for MLB job during SNY broadcast
By Matt Reed
The New York Mets are one of the best teams in baseball at the moment during the 2025 MLB season, but the organization also has one of the most devoted fanbases in the sport as well.
RELATED: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after injuring Bryce Harper
That proved to be the case again on Wednesday when a recently-laid off Mets fan cleverly pleaded his case to the organization to see if they were hiring. The local SNY broadcast featured the man throughout the top of the ninth inning, and showed his various signs posted across stands.
Each sign seemingly got a bit funnier, especially one that was directed towards Mets legend Keith Hernandez, where the fan stated he would get him another coffee.
Lead Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen jokingly asked the fan, "What's going on? We need a job?... We might have an opening, we'll get back to you."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith disrespects Tyrese Haliburton after 'superstar' NBA Playoffs outing
NFL: Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs absent from practice after viral boat video
MLB: Phillies fans berate Braves pitcher Spencer Strider after hurting Bryce Harper
SPORTS MEDIA: Angel Reese raves over signature Reebok logo, thanks mom for name
VIRAL: WNBA star Caitlin Clark gets new role with Indiana Fever during injury rehab