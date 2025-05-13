New York Knicks' celebrity row stacked with stars at NBA Playoffs Game 4
By Matt Reed
New York Knicks playoff games have a special aura about them, and that's especially the case when the team is competing against one of their biggest rivals; the Boston Celtics. With the Knicks leading their series 2-1 heading into Monday night's matchup, the crowd at Madison Square Garden certainly has a lot of celebrity faces in attendance.
RELATED: Dallas Mavericks CEO has eyebrow-raising comment after winning NBA Draft Lottery
Leading into the evening's pivotal NBA Playoffs matchup, typical celebrity row sightings like Spike Lee and Stephen A. Smith were instead overshadowed by NFL receiver Stefon Diggs and his hip hop girlfriend Cardi B. Additionally, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and Wonka were also in the crowd.
If New York continues to show up in the postseason and win games against their bitter foes then perhaps we'll see even more top celebrity names make their way courtside as the Knicks pursue thier first NBA championship since 1973.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant