New York Giants sink to historic low after brutal Week 1 showing
The New York Giants managed to make history in Week 1, though not the kind they were hoping for.
Their 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders marked the third straight season opener without a touchdown.
That's some ugly company to keep. The last team to pull off this dubious feat was the Detroit Lions between 1940 and 1942. Not exactly the record books you want your name in.
The offense looked completely lost against Washington, raising immediate questions about the direction of this team. Russell Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards, but here's the telling part—he also led the team in rushing with 44 yards.
When your quarterback is your leading rusher, you've got problems beyond just the passing game. Take away Wilson's scrambling and the Giants managed a pathetic 30 yards on 15 carries. That's two yards per attempt, which is basically moving backward in the NFL.
The schedule doesn't get any friendlier either. New York heads to Dallas next before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Three tough matchups that could turn this situation ugly fast.
Head coach Brian Daboll finds himself under the microscope already, with the quarterback situation becoming the obvious talking point. Another touchdown-free performance might fast-track rookie Jaxson Dart into action sooner than anyone expected.
Sometimes history repeats itself for all the wrong reasons. The Giants are learning that lesson the hard way right now.
