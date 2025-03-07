New York Giants mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections
Below are the players being projected to the New York Giants in the first round — and trades to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 — by the mock drafting community.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter is the best athlete in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes, but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Hunter’s best NFL position is probably cornerback, but he has enough skills as a wide receiver to start there as well and, at the very least, take a few reps on offense in each game.
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: There are rumors of New York trading up to No. 1 overall for its preferred quarterback (I assume it's Cam Ward), but I’ll leave that scenario for another mock.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team has to address the quarterback position somewhere. Sanders’ DNA makes him uniquely qualified to handle the bright lights of New York.
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: This is the only trade I am projecting ... and it probably would be the least-surprising move if it comes to fruition. Packaging a pair of Day 2 picks to move up from No. 3 to No. 1 likely would be enough to put Ward in a Giants jersey.
Justin Melo, The Draft Network: The buzz at the NFL Combine was that the Giants would trade up for the No. 1 overall pick after failing to land Matthew Stafford. ... Joe Schoen has little choice but to trade up for his quarterback. Brian Daboll has an underrated supporting cast on offense, one that could help Cam Ward quickly display his dynamic skill set.
