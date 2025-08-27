New ESPN schedule announcement suggests MLB 'Sunday Night Baseball' replacement
The first Sunday in April is historically a time when ESPN would air a 'Sunday Night Baseball' game in primetime.
For 2026, the network has something else in mind.
MORE: ESPN to acquire in-market broadcast rights to 5 MLB teams: report
When the network announced its schedule of NHL broadcasts for the 2025-26 season Wednesday, a Sunday night doubleheader (Capitals-Rangers at 7 p.m. ET and Blues-Avalanche at 9:30) conspicuously occupied the April 6 prime time slot.
As Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch points out, it's the latest sign that ESPN is not expected to continue as the rightsholder for MLB's package of Sunday night games next year.
The latest report, from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, identified Apple TV+ and NBC Sports as the finalists to acquire the Sunday night primetime games.
"Sunday Night Hockey" might not have the same ring to it, but April NHL games are far more consequential to its participants than an April MLB game.
What's more, ESPN is not expected to exit the baseball business altogether, even after opting out of its contract with MLB.
Marchand reports the network is poised to acquire the local in-market rights for five teams (the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Cleveland Guardians) as well as the out-of-market rights to all 30 teams previously offered under the league's MLB.tv package.
