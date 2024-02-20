Ayesha Curry is in the Trailer for Lindsay Lohan's New Netflix Movie
Lindsay Lohan is in a new Netflix romcom that comes out two days before St. Patrick's Day called Irish Wish. The trailer was *finally* released today and maybe its just because of the gratuitous use of The Corrs, but it looks pretty damn good by Netflix romcom standards. And hey, there's Ayesha Curry playing the friend. Wait, what?
Ayesha's involvement in this movie was first brought to our attention in a similarly shocking TODAY story from a few weeks ago where it was revealed that Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are the god parents of Lindsay Lohan's son Luai, who she had last year with husband, Bader Shammas.
If this is your first time hearing that Stephen Curry is the godfather of Lindsay Lohan's child, well, feel free to take a moment to soak that in because it is fairly wild. And Ayesha Curry suddenly showing up as the fourth-billed actor in a Netflix movie suddenly seems much less surprising.
And the male leads are no slouches either. Alexander Vlahos, the wrong guy who she thinks is the right guy, is from Sandition and Outlander, while Ed Speleers, the hunky photographer that's actually the right guy, is from Downton Abbey and Outlander. These are prestige-y shows where everyone has an accent! This is a clearly step up from Falling For Christmas. So great for her and great for Ayesha Curry for being along for the ride. Heck, this might be the highlight of the season for the Golden State Warriors.
So on behalf of the content farmers out there, thank you all for your service.