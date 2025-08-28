NBA star Kyrie Irving reveals unexpected farming dream
Kyrie Irving is widely regarded as one of the NBA's most skilled players in the modern era. He's won a championship, he's made nine All-Star teams, and he's made three All-NBA teams; there aren't many things he hasn't achieved. It's well known that Irving highly values his activities off the court, too.
Kyrie has always been a little eccentric, and it has led to some controversies. However, since joining the Dallas Mavericks, he seems to be more in control of his narrative. He recently spoke on stream about his dream in life, and it's not something that fans would have expected to hear.
"Healthy life is the best life,” Irving said on a Twitch stream. "I know being healthy is expensive nowadays and inflation and things of that nature, but I’m building towards becoming one of the biggest farmers ever. I’m just going to put it out there.
“I’d rather know how to grow food than put a basketball in a hoop, and that’s the only thing I know how to do. I’d much rather learn how to tend to a garden and be fruitful off the land, and that’s the real wealth."
This declaration is a testament to Irving's beliefs; he has been quite spiritual in recent times. As he continues to recuperate from his ACL injury, it has likely allowed him to gain more perspective on life after the NBA.
Mavericks fans will hope he doesn't plan to pursue this dream before he brings the franchise a championship or two in the coming years, though.
