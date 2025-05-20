NBA legend reveals another compelling case for the NBA Draft conspiracy theory
By Matt Reed
When LeBron James got the entire NBA universe talking about a massive NBA Draft conspiracy theory a few months ago on The Pat McAfee Show it finally added fuel to the fire on a conversation that lots of fans have had over the years.
Now, another NBA legend has told a similar story regarding the NBA Draft, however, in his case the series of events came over a decade before James was even in the league.
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest NBA stars of all time, and while recently discussing his selection in the 1992 NBA Draft he told a very interesting story about an encounter he had with former NBA commissioner David Stern.
The current TNT analyst says that Stern asked O'Neal if he wanted to play in a city with cold or hot weather and Shaq answered by saying hot.
The Orlando Magic received the number one pick that year and drafted O'Neal, and while it's obviously not easy to prove that their conversation had any bearing on where he was drafted it's certainly a wild coincidence since Charlotte and Minnesota were he other teams in the top three that year.
