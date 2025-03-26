Did the NBA rig the draft so LeBron James would land in Cleveland?
By Matt Reed
Very few things in life going according to plan, but in the case of the Cleveland Cavaliers they managed to draft one of the generational superstars in the NBA back in 2003 because of their luck during the Draft Lottery process.
Unlike other sports, like the NFL, the NBA doesn't just give the worst team in the league the number one overall pick in the following season's draft. There's a whole system in place that puts teams on edge as lottery balls are drawn to determine the order.
RELATED: Nick Wright reveals what Kevin Durant's future might be
In 2003, James was obviously the most-coveted player in that season's NBA Draft and a homecoming with the Cavaliers provided the perfect storyline for the league to sell to local fans in Cleveland and across the NBA landscape.
During a rare television appearance Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show, James added fuel to the fire when discussing how he was drafted by Cleveland and even stated that it probably wasn't a coincidence that a local Ohio superstar just happened to go to the Cavaliers.
“Let’s keep LeBron home…," James said on McAfee's show. "Patrick Ewing to the Knicks, LeBron to the Cavs, Rose to the Bulls. I get it man.”
While there's certainly no evidence of this being true, the NBA has since changed its Draft Lottery process to not give teams as weighted of a chance of being the number one pick if they lose the most games the prior year.
The league made this change awhile ago as a way to combat tanking, which has resulted in the San Antonio Spurs drafting Victor Wembanyama. This year, we'll see which team is lucky enough to get the top pick with Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper all among the conversation for being the first selection.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 15.0: Cam Ward anointed unanimous No. 1 pick
NBA: Jaylen Brown names one way LeBron James hasn't surpassed Michael Jordan
CBB/CFB: The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is absolutely chaotic just one day in
SOCCER: Landon Donovan calls out USMNT players for not having enough “pride”
SPORTS MEDIA: 'Fight For Glory' amps up the World Series highlight film for the digital age