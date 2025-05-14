NBA Insider reveals Steve Kerr’s issue with Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors are fighting to keep their NBA season alive. On Wednesday, the team will play their first elimination game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. And they will do so in Game 5 without Stephen Curry involved.
If the team can extend this series, then Curry could have a chance to come back. However, they will be relying on Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and the others to get the win. One of the players that's been influential in the last three games is Jonathan Kuminga. This has come as a surprise, though.
RELATED: Draymond Green issues apology after Warriors' Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
Steve Kerr didn't play the young Warriors star for meaningful minutes before this series. Kuminga has stepped up in Curry's absence, he's averaged 23.6 points for the last three games. With many fans wondering why he hasn't been playing, a league insider has revealed Kerr's reason.
“Despite his talent, Kuminga’s propensity to look for his shot at the expense of the flow of Golden State’s offense has irked the coaching staff," reported Logan Murdock of The Ringer.
"During a late-season game against the Blazers, team sources say Kerr was incensed after several instances in which Kuminga looked off Curry to create his own offense.
"Kuminga subsequently received DNPs in the Warriors’ regular-season finale against the Clippers and then again in their play-in matchup against the Grizzlies. By the start of the playoffs, many within the organization wondered whether Kuminga, who is eligible for an extension, had played his last game as a Warrior.”
The 22-year-old hasn't had it easy trying to develop with a contending team like the Warriors. This might just be his breakout moment, though. If he can help the team stave off elimination and then thrive alongside Curry to somehow win this series, all of this will cease to matter.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: NBA Mock Draft Consensus 1.0: Initial forecasts for 2025 draft
NFL: NFC team will play two straight international games for first time in NFL history
MLB: MLB reinstates legendary deceased players from permanently ineligible list
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson in first interview since '60 Minutes' debacle
VIRAL: Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 lbs this offseason