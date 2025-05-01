Kendrick Perkins delivers harsh truth about JJ Redick's suspect Lakers coaching job
By Matt Reed
JJ Redick may not be playing in the NBA anymore, but he's still very prone to skepticism based on the job he's done with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially now that his team has crashed out of the NBA Playoffs.
RELATED: ESPN NBA insider calls out JJ Redick for coaching 'childishly' during NBA Playoffs
LeBron James and Co. fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs, but Redick has been the main topic of conversation following the loss. That's even prompted personalities like Kendrick Perkins to call out the Lakers coach for their shortcomings.
While the Lakers have obviously fallen in the playoffs several times since James moved to LA from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Redick's coaching style has been questioned throughout the media during the postseason.
Even Reggie Miller discussed Redick on the broadcast ahead of Game 5, saying that the Lakers coach was acting "childishly" during their pregame meeting to discuss the matchup. Quite frankly, it's not the best look for Redick, who has always been quite popular within the NBA community as a player and a media personality.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Pirates fan reportedly suffers 'skull fracture' in 20-foot PNC Park fall
NBA: LeBron James gets real about retirement talk after Lakers playoff exit
NFL: Shedeur Sanders tops NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
CFB: Bill Belichick statement defends 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson, rips media narrative
SPORTS MEDIA: Dirk Nowitzki has hilarious response to Steve Nash joining Amazon Prime Video