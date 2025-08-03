NBA insider explains how Lakers leadership got Luka Doncic to extend his contract
Luka Doncic was so shocked by the Dallas Mavericks trading him, he cried on his return to the arena. But if there's one team a superstar would want to go to in a scenario like this, it's the Los Angeles Lakers. LA's always been where the superstars are, and Doncic seems to be learning why.
Under the stewardship of the Buss family, the Lakers have gained a reputation for treating their stars right. Incoming majority owner Mark Walter is also considered one of the best major sports team owners. And they have now managed to tie Luka down for three more years.
Luka Doncic gets surprise signing gift from new Los Angeles Lakers' owner Mark Walter
The Lakers weren't working with any serious advantages when it comes to signing Doncic long term, but they made it happen anyway. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne provided insight into the situation.
“The Lakers leadership team has been incredibly welcoming and supportive of Luka since we arrived in LA. We’ve spent a lot of time talking and getting to know each other over the last few months, and we’ve formed a strong working relationship. Championships are won when you work together. We all share that same goal," Doncic's manager, Lara Beth Seager, told Shelburne.
"What the Lakers understood was the human element to this situation," Shelburne added. "That Doncic was shell-shocked and needed time to process the trade, but really didn’t have the right space to do so in the middle of the season. I think that empathy and the way they treated Luka went a long way in securing his commitment today."
The Lakers have done everything they can to ensure that Luka becomes the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. With LeBron James' career coming to an end soon, tying Doncic down for years to come when many doubted it would happen is a considerable masterstroke.
