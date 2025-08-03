Luka Doncic gets surprise signing gift from new Los Angeles Lakers’ owner Mark Walter
Los Angeles Lakers fans are having quite a whirlwind. Having received Luka Doncic in the most shocking NBA trade in recent memory, fans have also seen the franchise get acquired by a new majority owner. And the new superstar and owner seem to be on the same page.
There was some speculation about whether Doncic would want to extend in LA after having his heart broken by Dallas. Some thought he might want to test free agency in another year instead. However, Luka signed a 3-year, $165 million contract extension, and it seems to have please ownership.
RELATED: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
After the big announcement was made over the weekend, new owner Mark Walter seemingly took Doncic and the whole Lakers contingent for a surprise experience. The Slovenian superstar is a fan of the Backstreet Boys, and a concert in Las Vegas including meeting the band was arranged.
Clips from the experience have gone viral on social media, with Luka seen interacting with the band members. Doncic and GM Rob Pelinka were also spotted grooving to the music during the event itself, the gift seems to have been quite well thought-out, an excellent sign for the Lakers.
When talking about his contract and his decision to stay in LA, the 26-year-old mentioned Walter by name while thanking the organizational hierarchy. They've already got Luka looking fit and happy, a long and fruitful partnership between the player and the franchise could see the NBA's greatest team add even more banners in the coming years.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend