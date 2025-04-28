NBA fans react to Jimmy Butler’s injury status ahead of Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors managed to take a 2-1 series lead against the 2nd-seeded Houston Rockets despite missing Jimmy Butler in Game 3. Butler left Game 2 with a pelvic contusion after a hard fall while battling for a rebound.
Despite the team winning a game without him, the team's postseason chances depend heavily on the NBA superstar. And Shams Charania shared a Jimmy status update on Monday ahead of a crucial Game 4 matchup in this tense series.
"Jimmy Butler is doing everything possible to try to play tonight in Game 4. Everything in his power, he's been doing," Charania reported on ESPN. "Treatment, workouts on the court the last 24 hours, and then today he was a full participant at shootaround.
"I'm told the Warriors and Jimmy Butler are expecting him to make his return tonight in Game 4. The mobility is getting there for him... He may not be 100% tonight, but he does want to play."
This is big news for the Warriors, who were 23-7 with Butler playing during the regular season. NBA fans had a lot to say about the update.
"Hopefully he isn’t just being rushed back. We saw what happened to Dame—I hope he’s 100%," one fan wrote.
"That’s big news! His return could really shift the momentum tonight. Can’t wait to see how it plays out," a second fan said.
"You bought the extra time with a game 3 win. Let him recover til game 5. Don’t rush it and let anything ruin a possibly deep playoff run," a third fan pointed out.
"Jimmy probably gonna have a bad game, but we have an excuse if he does have a bad game," a fourth fan hilariously shared.
Jimmy Butler had 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals in a Game 1 win against the Rockets. If he's on the court, he can make all the difference. But the Warriors better hope that rushing him back doesn't lead to another injury; they need Jimmy to make a deep run this season.
