NBA fans prepare for Eastern Conference Finals with WWE-style promo
By Tyler Reed
On Friday night, the New York Knicks bing bonged their way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
The city of New York quickly turned to pandemonium when the final horn sounded. However, the celebration needs to be quick.
Waiting for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals is their longtime rival, the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers pulled off an upset of their own in their Semifinals series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Fans have already taken to social media to create some of the best lead-up promos for the game, which include a viral WWE-style promo package that includes Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton from their dust-up in the squared circle last year.
I think it is safe to say that I am the resident Limp Bizkit fan here at The Big Lead. However, a few of us like watching the greatest sport in the history of sports: professional wrestling.
So, we know that when you mix the Bizkit with a WWE montage, you're creating cinema. That's exactly what Twitter user JOSHIGIO did with this masterpiece.
The promo is a play on arguably the greatest WWE promo ever made, when The Rock took on Stone Cold Steven Austin at WrestleMania 17.
Basketball, wrestling, and Limp Bizkit. Is this heaven? Maybe not, but you'd best believe we're not missing any of this playoff series.
