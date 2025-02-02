NBA fans create conspiracy theory on break up between Mavericks and Luka Doncic
By Tyler Reed
Folks, it's time to come to the realization that Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers actually happened.
Yes, the Dallas Mavericks traded away the face of their franchise for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round selection.
RELATED: LeBron James denies 'frustration' with Anthony Davis comment made by NBA insider
So, what happened behind the scenes that would cause the Mavericks to want to trade away one of the best players in the league?
The answer may not be certain just yet; however, some fans have already taken to social media to create some fun conspiracy theories.
Doncic's conditioning has been pinpointed as one of the major concerns the Mavericks had moving forward.
Rumors state that Doncic had reached 270 lbs and that the Mavericks were less than thrilled with the way Doncic had been handling his conditioning
The viral moment of Michael Finley grabbing a beer out of Doncic's hand while celebrating the Mavericks Western Conference Finals win has now begun recirculating on social media.
Whether or not the weight issue was a serious concern for the Mavericks, Doncic's numbers this season are still on pace for his usual MVP-like seasons of the past.
Doncic is currently averaging 28 points per game, with 8 rebounds and 7 assists. The Lakers are getting a top player.
Los Angeles also may be getting a player who is hearing the noise and will be out for vengeance when he arrives at the Crypto.com Arena.
Crypto.com sounds strange. Can we just go back to calling the Staples Center again? Or, in a few months, it may be called the arena that Luka rebuilt.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA:Booker: Just have more All-Stars
WNBA: Clark, Fever look title-ready
NFL: Matthew Stafford is coming back next season
NFL: Scouts warn desperate teams about the QBs in draft