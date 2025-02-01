The trade is between the Mercury, Wings and Fever.



Phoenix gets Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. Dallas gets Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith (via Indy) the rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 pick from Indy. Indiana gets Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick. https://t.co/ivlqRcoeJk