Caitlin Clark, Fever move closer to title contention with latest offseason move
By Joe Lago
The Indiana Fever are winning this WNBA offseason, and their moves could pay off in the form of postseason victories this year.
After re-signing All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever reportedly will sign free-agent forward Natasha Howard, a two-time All-Star and three-time WNBA champion who began her 11-year career in Indiana as the 2014 No. 5 overall selection.
The 33-year-old Howard confirmed her return to the Fever on Instagram, posting a photo of her 2014 draft night with the caption, "Back to where all my dreams came true."
The 6-foot-2 Howard joins an Indiana frontcourt that already features center Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick and a two-time All-Star. Howard is a capable rim runner who averaged 17.6 points in 27 games for the 9-31 Dallas Wings last season.
Howard also brings some much-needed playoff experience to a Fever squad that's hoping to make a leap in the second season of star point guard Caitlin Clark. Howard won WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2017 and with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020.
ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo tweeted her praise of Indiana's latest coup in free agency, calling Howard "a great addition."
"They are one strategic signing away from contending for a title this year," Lobo added.
Fever general manager Amber Cox stayed busy Friday night. Indiana reportedly acquired guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft in a three-way trade that sent Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and their No. 8 overall pick to Dallas.
