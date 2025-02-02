LeBron James denies 'frustration' with Anthony Davis comment made by NBA insider
By Tyler Reed
The news that the Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis still doesn't feel real to some.
A shocking deal that has the Mavericks sending the face of their franchise to another Western Conference foe.
It's no secret the Lakers have been wanting to make a move that gives them a better chance at postseason success. However, no one saw this coming.
Splitting up LeBron James and Davis was inevitable if the Lakers wanted a real piece to get the team to the next level.
NBA insider Bill Reiter dropped a line that mentioned James was frustrated with Davis this season. However, 'The King' has already shot down those rumors.
In a more PG version, James called Reiter's statement clown behavior. The former Lakers duo did not finish their time together empty-handed.
The 2020 season that will forever be known as the 'Bubble Season,' which saw James and Davis hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy after taking down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Whether or not James was really frustrated with Davis, the world is never going to know the truth. However, the real truth is that the Lakers are not playing around when it comes to chasing another ring.
Doncic is a top-five player in the league, and James is doing things that no other 40-year-old man has done or will ever do in the NBA.
Will this be the move that gets the Lakers back into title contention? Only time will tell.
