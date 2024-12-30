NBA fans come together to wish LeBron James a happy 40th birthday
LeBron James has been one of the top players in the NBA for the majority of his basketball career. However, many expected him to fall off in his 30s.
In fact, when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, most fans believed that the King was already finished and that he only joined the team to focus on his life off the court.
But the 4x NBA MVP has continued to prove people wrong and even led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in 2020.
Now in the 22nd season of his NBA career, James has once again surpassed all measures of playing well at his age. Speaking of his age, LBJ just turned 40 years old as he remains the oldest player in the league right now.
Upon learning that, the NBA community came together to share their best wishes to the 40-year-old on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "Bro really hooping into his 40s. Goat sh*t."
Another added: "40 and still the best in the league."
A fan said: "Can’t believe he’s FORTY bruh, like Four Zero.. and still doing this at a high level. Wow man."
Yes, it is indeed rare not only for a player to play till he's 40 years old in the league, but to be as good as James at this age.
So far in the 2024-25 NBA season, James has managed to average 23.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while playing in 28 matchups.
Thanks to James' numbers, the Lakers have managed to attain a 18-13 record as they hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
