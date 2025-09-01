NBA duo shines as Germany records biggest EuroBasket win since 1969
EuroBasket has NBA stars balling out every night at the moment, with some of basketball's biggest names participating in the competition. Luka Doncic's performances have wowed everyone, as have Lauri Markkanen and Kristaps Porzingis. But Germany served up the biggest one yet.
In their group stage game against Great Britain, the German team managed to wallop them 120-57. A 63-point margin of victory is the biggest in the competition since 1969. No team in the 21st century has managed what the Germans did on Monday.
Two NBA stars led the charge for Germany. And incidentally, both happen to play for the Orlando Magic. Tristan Da Silva, the 18th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, led the way with 25 points and five rebounds. He made five three-pointers and only missed two shots on the night.
The other big performance came from Franz Wagner, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds in just 18 minutes of play. He made six field goals and didn't miss a single free throw. Dennis Schroder also had 19 points and five assists; everyone chipped in for their historic victory.
Germany won the 2023 FIBA World Cup and is an emerging powerhouse in the world of international basketball. They will be hoping this statement win propels them on a deep run in the tournament. Adding a EuroBasket title to their World Cup would be nothing short of brilliant for them.
