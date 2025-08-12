NASCAR star Connor Zilisch laughs off viral fall after breaking collarbone
By Matt Reed
NASCAR might not be the traditional type of contact sport that fans are used to watching, like the NBA or NFL, but after a recent viral moment some of their drivers will be reconsidering how they get out of their cars at the end of races.
19 year old Connor Zilisch is one of the more promising young drivers in NASCAR, and recently won the Xfinity series race at Watkins Glen, but it wasn't the race itself that made headlines. After the victory, Zilisch was trying to get out of his car to celebrate when he fell on his face and ended up breaking his collarbone in the process.
While Zilisch is going to be fine after the scary moment, the young driver took to social media to laugh off the situation and even joked about his "generational aura" that has become the talk of social media recently.
