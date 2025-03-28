The Big Lead

Napoleon Dynamite sits courtside to cheer "Tot King" March Madness star in Sweet 16

The college basketball "Tot King" had a legendary tater tot connoisseur in attendance for a massive Sweet 16 matchup.

By Tyler Reed

Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders shoots the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center.
Brigham Young Cougars forward Richie Saunders shoots the ball during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The BYU Cougars had their outstanding season come to an end in a tough Sweet 16 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama could not seem to miss from three, as the Crimson Tide made 25 threes in their 113-88 victory.

It was a tough loss for the Cougars; however, the actual game may not be what everyone remembers from the night.

"Ore-Ida Tater Tot Kings Unite – Jon Heder Cheers on Richie Saunders at BYU Sweet 16 March Madness Game"
"Ore-Ida Tater Tot Kings Unite – Jon Heder Cheers on Richie Saunders at BYU Sweet 16 March Madness Game" / Prudential Center Photos
Napoleon Dynamite himself, Jon Heder, was in attendance for the game between the Cougars and the Crimson Tide.

Cougars star Richie Saunders has a glorious NIL deal with Ore-Ida, which allowed Heder to sling out tater tots throughout the game.

Saunders became the "Tot King" after his NIL deal with the company, a company that was co-founded by his great-grandfather, F. Nephi Gregg.

Ore-Ida even changed their company name to "Ore-Richie" to celebrate the partnership with the Cougars star.

The NIL deal between Saunders and Ore-Ida has been the perfect example as to why NIL partnerships are a great thing for college athletes.

The Cougars should not be disappointed in their 2024-25 campaign. The team made the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011, and is heading toward a bright future with first-year head coach Kevin Young, who has already signed the number one recruit in the 2025 class.

However, now is the time for a ham company to get Heder on board. I'm ready for a new March Madness commercial involving Heder, ham, Jon Hamm, and a llama.

