Myles Garrett, Chloe Kim dating rumors spark after Tokyo red carpet appearance
By Josh Sanchez
Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is generating some buzz ahead of the 2025 NFL season after a red carpet appearance alongside Olympic champion Chloe Kim.
Garrett and Kim appeared together and immediately sparked dating rumors.
They were in attendnace for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan, where Kim served as a presenter during the awards ceremony.
Both Garrett, 29, and Kim, 25, are avid anime fans and have never been shy about sharing their inner-nerd.
Neither Garrett nor Kim has commented on whether they are a couple, but TMZ Sports reports the two were "quite couple-y" throughout the night.
If the two are dating, it is one of the most impressive power couples in sports.
Garrett is a six-time All-Pro, earning first-team honors four times, including the last two seasons. He was also the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Kim, meanwhile, is one of the most decorated snowboarders on the planet. She won her first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics when she was just 17 years old, and again at the 2022 Beijing Games. Kim is also an eight-time X Games gold medalist, and a five-time ESPY Awards winner.
Whether it just be a love of anime or a love of winning, the two do seem like they could be a perfect match.
