Malika Andrews, ESPN agree to terms on multi-year extension
By Josh Sanchez
ESPN continues to make moves in the sports media world this week with the news that NBA host and sideline reporter Malika Andrews has inked a multi-year extension with the network.
Andrews, who joined the Worldwide Leader during the 2019-20 season, has become the face of ESPN's NBA studio coverage, hosting NBA Countdown, along with the daily show NBA Today.
She previously made history as the first woman to host the NBA Draft in 2022.
The Worldwide Leader in Sports announced the news on Tuesday, September 16. Details on the extension were not immediately released.
News that Andrews has signed an extension comes jus thours after it was confirmed that longtime First Take host Molly Qerim would not be returning to the network.
Qerim, who has been hosting First Take for a decade, will be leaving ESPN at the end of the year.
Congratulations to Andrews on the extension as she continues to establish herself as one of the most prominent studio hosts in the game.
