MLB Tokyo Series beer prices have fans in awe as Dodgers-Cubs open season
By Josh Sanchez
The wait is over and the 2025 MLB season is officially here with Game 1 of the Tokyo Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs taking place on Tuesday, March 18.
The Tokyo Dome is hosting the showdown between two of MLB's marquee franchises who include Japanese stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shota Imanaga, and Seiya Suzuki.
While the action on the field is captivating the crowd in attendance and at home, social media is buzzing about something going on in the stands.
Darren Rovell shared a photo of the beer available at the game and the price has blown some fans away. According to Rovell, a draft beer costs only $6, but the method of delivery is also interesting.
Your $6 brew and souveneir cup gets poured at your seat out of a backpack being lugged through the stands.
Absolutely genius. And how can you turn down a $6 beer at a sporting event in the Year 2025?
One fan responded, "America is falling further behind the rest of the world,"while another added, "Add this to a list of many things in Japan that are already great."
Naturally, people want to see the beer backpacks and cheap prices become "a thing at MLB games."
That would be the much-needed progress the United States needs.
The Dodgers and Cubs will run it back for Game 2 of the Tokyo Series on Wednesday, March 19, set to begin at 6:10 a.m. ET.
