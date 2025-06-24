MLB team gives away realistic Fernando Tatis Jr. 'bat flip' memorabilia
By Matt Reed
One of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball got some special treatment Monday ngiht when the San Diego Padres took on the Washington Nationals, and althrough the NL West team didn't come away with the win their fans at least took home an awesome piece of memorabilia.
The Padres gave away Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads on Monday, but the collector's item had a special twist to it. The custom bobblehead, honoring one of the top hitters in the sport, actually spins his bat around, just like Tatis Jr. does during MLB games.
The 26 year old is having a decent season with 15 home runs and 37 RBI so far, but the Padres will be hoping he and his teammates can pick up their form a bit in order to keep pace with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the division.
