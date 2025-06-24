Cal Raleigh continues hot season with 32nd home run in Mariners win
By Tyler Reed
MLB fans are well acquainted with names like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. However, neither one of those superstars is leading the league in home runs.
No, the current long ball leader is Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. On Monday night. Raleigh hit his 32nd home run of the year in a blowout 11-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.
RELATED: Hall of Famer goes on rant against former Mariners CEO during Mariners broadcast
The dinger against the Twins puts Raleigh four ahead of Judge as the leader in home runs in the league, with Ohtani in third at 26.
The monster season Raleigh is currently having is definitely abnormal when you look at his history in the league. Last season, Raleigh hit the most home runs he has ever hit in a single season with 34. Now, the Mariners catcher can pass that total before the All-Star break this season.
Raleigh's 2025 campaign is the perfect example of the beautiful randomness that is baseball. It would be a sin by the league to not have Raleigh, Judge, and Ohtani compete in the Home Run Derby.
Time will tell if Raleigh can keep up this pace all season long. How incredible would it be to have another home run chase, but this time it will be two, possibly three players, that are chasing the all-time total set by Barry Bonds in 2001.
Yes, we count the steroid dingers around these parts.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Boston Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday traded away to Portland Trail Blazers
NBA FINALS: Pascal Siakam sends message to Pacers fans after NBA Finals loss
VIRAL: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend shows love to Pacers star after devastating injury
WNBA: Joy Taylor claims Caitlin Clark needed Angel Reese moment to become who she is
SPORTS MEDIA: NBA fans continue expressing frustrations over ESPN's dreadful NBA Finals broadcast