Mariano Rivera suffers brutal injury in Yankees' Old-Timers game

Even though it led to an injury that cost the Hall of Fame closer most of the 2012 season, Rivera played center field at his own peril again Saturday.

By J.P. Hoornstra

Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera at Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera at Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In May 2012, then-42-year-old New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera tore his ACL while shagging fly balls before a game, ending his season. The future Hall of Famer rode again in 2013, recording the final 44 of his record 652 career saves.

History repeated itself Saturday, when Rivera suffered a torn Achilles in the Yankees' Old Timers' Game. The former pitcher is set to undergo surgery next week in the New York area.

Rivera reportedly hurt himself while playing center field during a Willie Randolph at-bat. The injury happened right after Rivera hit a single against former teammate Andy Pettitte.

Saturday marked the Yankees' first Old-Timers' Game since 2019.

“Seeing these guys out there, seeing your heroes that are well past their prime going out and still flashing a little bit, that makes for a cool thing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday.

Well, usually.

After converting from a starter to a reliever full-time in 1996, Rivera was set down a path that would see him make 12 All-Star teams in a 19-year career (1995-2013). He is MLB's all-time leader in saves, games finished (952) and ERA+ (205 — 105 percent better than average over his career).

MLB named its American League reliever of the year award after Rivera, a native of Panama.

