President Trump set to pardon late Cincinnati Reds legend
The Cincinnati Reds are one of the oldest franchises in the history of the MLB. So, being old means you have a lot of history.
Recently, the history of the franchise has been losing, losing, and more losing. However, there have been shining examples of great moments from the organization.
The Reds were a juggernaut back in the 1970s. Known as the Big Red Machine, the franchise would appear in four World Series that decade, winning two.
One of the biggest names on the team during that successful stretch was the Hit King, Pete Rose. Rose's career resume is one of the greatest ever to play the game.
However, we all know how all of Rose's greatness was flipped upside down as he was caught in the biggest gambling scandal in the history of professional sports.
Rose's gambling scandal forced the league to ban one of the greatest players of all time from the sport.
The Reds legend's banning from the sport meant he would never enter the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame.
However, it appears that President Trump is taking matters into his own hands. On Friday, Trump took to social media to announce he will be pardoning Rose.
Rose passed away in September of 2024, and Trump mentioned that it is a shame that Rose never got the moment to celebrate being called a Hall of Famer.
Trump announced that he will be signing a complete pardon within the next few weeks.
