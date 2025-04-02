MLB bans torpedo bats—or so 'Pardon the Interruption' would have you believe
ESPN's Pardon the Interruption has made a tradition every April 1 of leaning into the April Fool's Day of it all. Tuesday was no exception.
In one segment, PTI co-hosts Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon cited an unnamed report claiming Major League Baseball was banning the so-called "torpedo bats." The bowling pin-shaped bats took off after four Yankees — Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm and Cody Bellinger — used the modified design Saturday, when the team set a franchise record by hitting nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Kornheiser and Wilbon know how to sell a rhubarb.
"Look, this is about what happens when you get involved with gambling interests," Kornheiser said. "All of these leagues ... they all have gambling partners. As a result of that, the integrity of each game becomes more important because people bet on these games, Mike, and they bet at the encouragement of the leagues!"
More news: Grow up; the New York Yankees' 'torpedo' bats are good for baseball
"Look at Elly De La Cruz last night, he gets one of these bats in his hand and he destroys the over/under number!"
"If you want to ban something Tony, ban that right field wall being 204 feet from home plate at Yankee Stadium," Wilbon said. "Ban that!"
More news: Cincinnati Reds star gets in on torpedo bat action with monster night
Finally, at the 3-minute mark of the segment, Wilbon lets the audience in on the joke.
"That's an April Fools story, you dopes," he said. "Knuckleheads!"
No league would torpedo a story that's drawn more attention to the sport than anything this year.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Former MLB infielder discusses replacing Fernando Valenzuela in radio booth
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Brian Windhorst breaks silence after LeBron shaded him
MLB: MLB.tv inaccessible on Opening Day because of technical issue
SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Buck's proud dad story about his father, Jack, will warm your heart
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA:Red Sox's $170 million Garrett Crochet contract could pay dividends