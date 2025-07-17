Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz tries comedy with 'Epstein files' joke at SEC Media Days
By Tyler Reed
College football is kind of here as conferences around the league have been having their media days. Of course, the biggest being the SEC Media Days.
The SEC will tell you they are the end-all-be-all of college football, even though conference loyalty may be the strangest thing anyone can have. For instance, I'm a Kentucky fan, and I root against everyone in the SEC.
However, it can't be denied that the conference has had supreme talent for decades, and this season will be no different.
On Thursday, Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz took to the podium to discuss his team for the upcoming season. That's when he dropped a line that nobody expected.
Drinkwitz wanted those asking the questions during his time on the stage that he would not be answering any questions about the Epstein files. At least we know Drinkwitz was watching the ESPYS in his hotel room on Wednesday night.
ESPYS host Shane Gillis told a joke about having an Epstein joke, but that it must have been deleted, which got a big reaction from the crowd that looked nervous to laugh at the host's jokes all night long.
Drinkwitz went even further by saying he would also not be talking about any conspiracy theories, including the JFK assassination. Is Drinkwitz the ultimate dad joke?
