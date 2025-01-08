Bradley Beal shocked at a move the Suns made involving him
By Max Weisman
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal came off the bench for the first time in nine years on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers and had no clue it was coming. According to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov, the Suns gave Beal no indication that he was going to come off the bench Monday night, and when he was told that day he was shocked. Beal came off the bench again Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
"One-hundred percent," Beal said about his level of surprise.
Beal said being benched is "a little difficult [but] coach made a decision. I'm not going to sit there and argue with him. I'm not going to sit here and be a distraction. I'm not going to sit here and be an a**hole."
Understandably, Beal would be shocked at the move as a member of Phoenix's big three since he was traded to the Suns from the Washington Wizards. However, his defense has been lackluster and the Suns' under-.500 record has created tension in the locker room. It's unclear, though, whether head coach Mike Budenholzer believes moving Beal to the bench would solve those problems.
Beal first came off the bench against the 76ers on Monday and excelled, leading the Suns with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting in their 109-99 win, snapping the Suns' four-game losing streak. However, on Tuesday at the Hornets in his second game coming off the bench Beal scored only 10 points, as the Phoenix fell to Charlotte 115-104.
Phoenix, who was expected to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, is the 12 seed as of Wednesday morning, so shuffling the starting lineup wasn't a terrible idea by Budenholzer. With Beal coming off the bench, it seems the Suns will go as he does. Beal and Phoenix will next be in action Thursday at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
